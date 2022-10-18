 Skip to main content
North Port: Repair and reinforcement of water control structure underway

NORTH PORT — Contractor crews continue to shore up the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway in North Port on Tuesday afternoon, repairing damage caused by erosion during Hurricane Ian.

North Port engineers assured local residents that Water Control Structure 106 — located near the North Port Boulevard bridge — had remained standing during and after the storm.

A video showing the full extent of erosion near North Port Boulevard in early October was shared with local media by Elizabeth Wong, Stormwater Manager with the Department of Public Works.


Repairs ongoing

Workers from ZEP Construction Inc. prepare the covered sheet piling on the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway on Tuesday. The structure was damaged by Hurricane Ian and subsequent flooding.
