North Port: Repair and reinforcement of water control structure underway

Elizabeth Wong, stormwater manager for the Department of Public Works, describes the elevated waters and erosion on the Cocoplum Waterway that led to a flooding of a nearby shopping center parking lot after Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Water collected in the eroded section of Cocoplum on Oct. 4 as workers assess the damage to a local parking lot after Hurricane Ian.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT
Water laps onto the asphalt from the Cocoplum Waterway on Oct. 4 from the eroded bank damaged by Hurricane Ian.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT
Contractors set up sheet pilings with concrete caps to reinforce the southern bank of the Cocoplum Waterway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT
Water from flooding based on Hurricane Ian had receded back to normal levels by Oct. 17, when this covered sheet piling was photographed.
NORTH PORT — Contractor crews continue to shore up the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway in North Port on Tuesday afternoon, repairing damage caused by erosion during Hurricane Ian.
North Port engineers assured local residents that Water Control Structure 106 — located near the North Port Boulevard bridge — had remained standing during and after the storm.
“It stood up very well,” North Port engineer Elizabeth Wong said on Tuesday.
Wong, the stormwater manager for the city’s Department of Public Works, spoke with reporters near WCS 106 on Tuesday to update the public on the state of repairs.
A rise in water levels did cause erosion on the Waterway’s southern bank, leading to flooding in the nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot.
Wong emphasized the flooding coming from the Cocoplum Waterway was limited only to the nearby parking lot and did not affect other nearby areas.
She said the presence of tree and branch debris in the Waterway contributed to the flooding due to the blockage of WCS 106’s water gates.
The flooding has since receded, allowing work crews from ZEP Construction Inc. to start the process of shoring up the bank.
That work will include the installation of 30-foot deep sheet pilings to cover the shoreline, topped off with a 3-foot thick concrete top.
City staff were unable to provide an exact figure for the contracted work on Tuesday, though they also said that North Port was in contact with FEMA to discuss federal assistance on the project.
Wong also addressed rumors that circulated on social media, reporting that a “dam” had sustained major damage and caused flooding across North Port.
She said that the alert did not come from North Port, but many people in North Port received a regional alert, which caused confusion.
“It wasn’t a big wall of water,” Wong said, adding the erosion had been caused by a gradual rise in water level in the Cocoplum.
Wong noted much of the water control system in North Port had been designed by General Development Corp. in the 1950s and 1960s. The system had not been designed for a “500-year storm” like Hurricane Ian, she said, though it held up well enough under the circumstances.
Wong referred to the term “500-year flood event,” an estimation by environmental agencies for predicting floods. A “500-year flood,” by that definition, is a flood that has a 0.2% chance of occurring in any given year.
