NORTH PORT — Instead of business as usual, North Port City Hall starting in April was more like a soap opera — office romances, favoritism with subordinates, jealous boyfriends, near fistfights and other dealings that came to light Friday.
Details in 59 pages documented by a Fort Myers investigator outlined City Manager Pete Lear’s personal relationship with a Planning Division manager that spiraled into what appeared to be new responsibilities and authority for the woman, ultimately dividing staff and creating strife among them, according to Vicki Sproat, an attorney with Sproat Workplace Investigations.
The Fort Myers firm was charged with unraveling Lear’s conduct since an acknowledged office romance began with Nicole Galehouse, the city’s Planning Manager.
The report states that there is evidence that Lear violated the code of conduct of the International City/County Management Association. It also states there is evidence he violated the city’s own policies and engaged in misconduct as defined by state laws.
What started as friends consoling one another over dissolving relationships — Lear married and Galehouse living with another city worker and sharing small children — evolved into a sexual bond between the pair, according to Sproat’s report. The document was added Friday evening as an addendum to a Sept. 8 city commission hearing in which Lear’s future is to be discussed.
The problem, at least according to insiders who shared their versions of events with Sproat over several weeks, was that Galehouse, by default reporting to Lear, assumed a new role at city hall, at times planning new third-floor offices for a newly created department, moving effortlessly from her first floor office to Lear’s on the third floor. Surrounding staff grew uncomfortable and the gossip flourished, Sproat detailed in her report.
“The evidence,” Sproat wrote, “clearly showed that Lear and Galehouse engaged in inappropriate personal interactions on City property.”
Though Lear and Galehouse had slightly differing stories, their relationship blossomed sometime around April, right as COVID-19 took hold and some city hall staffers, including Galehouse and her team, were sent home to work remotely. They would return at one point, but were ordered home again due to the pandemic.
During those times at city hall, Galehouse under Lear’s tutelage, would move into another role coordinating new split departments, and one supervisor, Frank Miles, began to complain that she had stopped answering to him, according to the report.
Galehouse even took on designing office spaces with a third-floor balcony, something that created strife and internal agitation among staff, including one alleged incident where a worker entering city hall’s mail room “saw Lear backed up in the corner. Galehouse was in front of him. They appeared to be less than a foot apart,” according to the witness, one of several dozen interviewed by Sproat after Lear was placed on paid leave in July.
He had confided to staff about the relationship with Galehouse, and allegedly shared some details with individual commissioners.
After weeks of rumors and staffers spotting Galehouse and Lear in what appeared to be intimate circumstances, the relationship hit daylight when her live-in boyfriend, a city Recreation Supervisor named Jonathan Wheatley, confronted Lear with text messages that he had discovered on Galehouse’s cellphone that linked the pair, Sproat noted in her report.
That led to a series of workplace issues, including emotional outbursts by Wheatley, and ultimately Lear getting placed on paid leave at a July commission hearing, which coincidentally was to have been partly for Lear’s annual performance review. Wheatley and Galehouse would also get placed on leaves of absence.
Sproat in her report made several findings, chiefly that Lear had violated codes of conduct as a member of the International City/County Management Association, specifically a clause urging members to refrain from personal relationships with subordinate workers, she said. A similar clause in Lear’s North Port contract, which pays him $161,000 annually, outlines terms such “moral turpitude” and “disrepute” as reasons for possible discipline, even termination.
Sproat, however, noted that “the Investigator does not know whether the City’s reputation has or will be damaged by Lear’s actions.”
The report also states that “There is sufficient evidence to conclude Lear engaged in misconduct as defined” by state statutes, stating “While that relationship was ongoing, Lear made significant and far reaching management decisions that resulted in preferential treatment of Galehouse.”
City commissioners contacted by the Sun Friday, declined to comment.
North Port spokesman Josh Taylor said “commissioners will be reviewing and will discuss the topic next week, potentially making a decision on the future of the city manager’s position moving forward.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
