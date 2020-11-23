NORTH PORT — The city has moved beyond Pete Lear.
Now what?
That question may be answered Tuesday, when city commissioners consider an interim city manager and the search for a more permanent replacement. Lear resigned following reports of an office romance with a subordinate. His final day is Friday, although he leaves on paid suspension.
Choosing Lear's successor is on the commission's late Tuesday agenda.
The five commissioners were provided with a 56-page guidebook from the International City/County Management Association to assist them in that chore. Newcomers David Iannotti and Barbara Langdon will attend their first commission hearing since taking the oath on Nov. 14.
North Port's city manager will oversee a nearly $150 million annual budget and the city's 800 or so workers.
Here's the possible scenario for naming an interim at Tuesday's 6 p.m. hearing:
• Keep acting city manager Juliana Bellia until a full-time replacement is named — a process that could take months. A 40-year staffer, Bellia is the city’s Public Works Department director. She was picked as acting city manager in October as commissioners debated Lear’s exit package. The job pay rate is around $160,000.
• Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough had been suggested as acting city manager before commissioners picked Bellia over the objections of former Mayor Debbie McDowell and Vice Mayor Jill Luke. Yarborough is city manager certified. Luke, now mayor, had suggested that while Yarborough is qualified, she had wished to begin afresh with an outsider. But a majority of the five-member commission is needed to fulfill that want.
• Marty Black, former Venice city manager, had reportedly shown interest. He had also served there as assistant city manager after working in Longboat Key. Black was in executive roles with West Villages, including a current one as vice president in a West Villages business partnership. He would need to resign that position, as West Villages and its parent, Wellen Park, are within North Port's boundaries.
• Former North Port police chief and interim city manager Terry Lewis's name also has surfaced.
A surprise or two may bubble up Tuesday, Luke said. She is, however, concerned that a nationwide search could get costly. Staying within Southwest Florida is the city's best bet, she insisted. And there remains Lear's leaving under a dark cloud, she added.
North Port's “reputation isn't the best right now,” Luke said. “We'll see who throws their hat in the ring.”
Or as former North Port Commissioner Cheryl Cook posted on social media: “It's time for a professional city manager to clean up the mess that has been made.”
Tuesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. The hearing is also available on North Port's YouTube platform.
