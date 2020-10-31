NORTH PORT — What has 2,400 tires and 574,000 gallons of diesel fuel, 2,800 gallons of motor oil — and a doctor's touch?
The North Port Public Works Department and its technicians.
Like every mobile business, a division of North Port runs on machines, gas and oil. Its eight mechanics keep rubbish trucks, rescue vehicles and police cars on the road, culvert-clearing devices clawing the dirt, roads and drains operational, canal weeds barbered, a thousand other tasks mostly happening as we sleep or go about our lives.
“Anything with a motor - we do it here - and with seven guys and myself, mind you,” said Dominick Caravella, the city's chief technician. " It's a never-ending battle.”
North Port's Public Works Department has some 700 pieces of equipment, things from weed wackers to million-dollar firetrucks. Many of those items are essential, with no back-up. An emergency vehicle, for instance, shouldn't rupture oil at a traffic light.
Garbage trucks must run like passenger trains. In the heat and rumbling along, for example, a rubbish vehicle will blow hydraulic lines, pop a tire or just conk out, Caravella said. His team dispatches a mechanic to make a fix, clean fluids, race back and start over, he said. Or phone a private service to haul the truck back for shop repairs.
Others at the city's Public Works' yard, working in a clean and well-lighted 25,000-square-foot building, will weld broken axles or mounts, fabricate or improvise parts, change oil and tires, fix broken things or wrench on motors. The mechanics are veterans like Caravella, or beginners fresh out of trade school.
Running the million-dollar operation — each year using 2,400 tires, 574,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 2,800 gallons of motor oil — and swapping its vehicles for new ones in a timely way is about hitting the “sweet spot,” said Kenneth Rappuhn, the division's fleet manager. “With safety as the No. 1 goal.”
Rappuhn answers to Juliana Bellia, who commissioners on Tuesday chose to assist City Manager Pete Lear in his transition out of North Port. Her second-in-command, Monica Bramble, runs things in the interim.
The biggest issue Public Works this year has faced is COVID-19, because the disease had slowed new vehicle and parts deliveries.
Stuff in the pipeline has not arrived, and new equipment is getting ordered into the new fiscal year, Rappuhn said. That keeps the mechanics jumping, as vehicle swaps are timed to hours of use to limit costs and get the best price at auction.
“All about budgeting,” he said.
Public Works administration and its yard off West Price are shielded by fencing and landscapes to keep noise and fumes from disquieting the neighborhood.
But inside the perimeter is a small city: vehicles buzzing around; drivers strolling about as a snorting diesel truck chugs by; stacked vehicles awaiting auction or repairs; work bays with trucks on lifts; a welder's sparks over here; men working on an airboat with a bum pesticide dispenser over there; a parts-person with a clipboard; commotion that settles into controlled chaos as you watch. Floor fans with propeller blades keep the metal building cool enough.
Front-office staff manages inventory and auctions, directs the small army of people and things keeping us safe and happy.
It's a balancing act requiring a strong and understanding leader, Caravella said, or “taking care of what's important to them. It gets interesting. But we're a family.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
