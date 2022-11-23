Vitaly T. Demkovskiy

NORTH PORT — A 24-year-old was arrested by North Port police officers Tuesday for allegedly soliciting teenagers online.

Vitaly T. Demkovskiy, a North Port resident, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as one count each of promoting a sexual performance by a child, electronic transfer to a minor of material harmful to minors, and soliciting or luring a minor to perform sexual acts.


