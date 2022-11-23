NORTH PORT — A 24-year-old was arrested by North Port police officers Tuesday for allegedly soliciting teenagers online.
Vitaly T. Demkovskiy, a North Port resident, has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as one count each of promoting a sexual performance by a child, electronic transfer to a minor of material harmful to minors, and soliciting or luring a minor to perform sexual acts.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, initially on no bond.
The investigation into Demkovskiy began in May, when the online storage company Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the arrest report from the North Port Police Department, three images flagged as child pornography were connected to an account with Demkovskiy's name.
The IP address for the account was located in North Port, which led the NCMEC to contact the Central Florida Internet Crimes against Children task force and NPPD.
The flagged images reviewed by law enforcement depicted minors performing sexual acts in the presence of a naked adult man, according to law enforcement.
North Port police subsequently obtained warrants for both the Google accounts associated with Demkovskiy's name as well as the Dropbox account.
A total of 40 images were listed on the arrest report, with some images allegedly showing sexual battery against children younger than 5.
By August, an additional tip led authorities to another account linked to Demkovskiy on the online messaging platform Discord. The tip included screenshots of messages the suspect allegedly sent to 14 and 16-year-old minors to entice them into recording and sending images of themselves performing sexual acts.
NPPD officers obtained a warrant to search Demkovskiy's address on Corvette Lane, which they did on Tuesday. The suspect was present during the search and agreed to speak to officers post-Miranda warning, according to the arrest report, although most of the conversation with him was redacted.
Demkovskiy is due to return to Sarasota County Court on Jan. 13.
