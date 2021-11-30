NORTH PORT — The troubled Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club showed up as a victim in a North Port police report of a stolen memorial plaque.
The victim's name was redacted in the documentation. The victim reported to police Oct. 4 that a plaque honoring a former club manager, Drew Pearson, was stolen from the golf course site.
The unnamed caller told police he believed the person who took the plaque was a former golf course employee.
Tonya Chrisman, 66, of the 3300 block of Royal Palm Drive, was arrested Monday on larceny-grand theft of more than $5,000, less than $10,000.
The victim said he knew the plaque was missing and who took it, due to statements Chrisman and others had made on the Bobcat Trail community social media page, the police report states.
Chrisman admitted to police Oct. 5 that she had taken the plaque, according to the report.
On Nov. 22, a warrant was issued for Chrisman's arrest. The warrant was executed on Nov. 29. She was released on $1,500 bond.
Chrisman told police in early October she and others were upset the weeds were growing over the plaque as the golf club was closed and not being properly managed. Chrisman declined to comment publicly to The Daily Sun.
The unnamed victim also told police on Oct. 6 the plaque was returned, but that he had already requested five quotes from different companies on the cost of replacing the plaque. The costs ranged from $5,394.99 to $7,156.66, according to the police report — making the theft a felony.
The Daily Sun reported in October about the decline of the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club on Bobcat Trail. It has been closed since August and the owner, Rich Smith, has declined to speak with the newspaper. He has said in bankruptcy court that people were trying to undermine the club to take it over.
Drew Pearson was 27 in 2008 when he died in a car crash the day following the birth of his daughter. He was the general manager of the course at the time, when it was owned by Roger Delagrange. News reports at the time show the North Port community was in shock.
A plaque and statue of Pearson was erected at the time. Delagrange took the statue when Smith took over the golf course, but the plaque remained.
