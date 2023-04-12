NORTH PORT — Michelle Pozzie, a North Port resident and home-school mother, announced her candidacy for the Florida Legislature, challenging fellow Republican state Rep. James Buchanan for his District 74 seat.
Pozzie announced her candidacy Wednesday in an email from her campaign.
“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy…. I am committed to upholding our cherished values and Constitutional rights, which I believe are being disregarded by self-serving career politicians in Tallahassee."
Pozzie has been a frequent public speaker at government meetings, especially the Sarasota County School Board and the North Port City Commission, and recently at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board meetings.
In her news release, she states her top issues are "ending the WOKE agenda in Florida, defending parents’ rights in the classroom, passing the Second Amendment Protection Act, securing our elections, and protecting medical freedom."
"As your representative, my top priorities will be tackling the issue of inflation, putting an end to the harmful and divisive 'woke' agenda that has infiltrated our schools and businesses, safeguarding the integrity of our election process and ensuring that every citizen has a fair and free vote, and fighting for the fundamental right to make our own medical decisions," she states.
Pozzie has been a resident of North Port for 18 years, according to her bio. She has spent that time "raising a family, home-schooling her children, and teaching in the performing arts industry to children and adults alike."
Her children, Brandon and Brianna, attained bachelor's degrees "at the early ages of 18 and 20," her release states, "largely because Michelle had the freedom to guide their education individually and allow them to soar."
She worked many jobs while homeschooling her children. She attended Columbia College in Chicago, where she studied the performing arts, her news release states, and she plans to graduate this summer from Full Sail University with a bachelor's degree in entertainment business.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.