NORTH PORT — The talk among commissioners at Tuesday’s at North Port City Commission meeting droned on like bumblebees.
But Conni Brunni was in her element, electric and animated in her gallery seat, bantering with commissioners, scrolling her phone and huddling with friends with her ABCD, “Anybody But Cook and DiFranco,” a watchdog group that has become “Accountability=Better Community Direction.”
The meeting was in part about public records’ requests, and Brunni is focused on the issue of whether North Port amendments to Freedom of Information Act should fall under resolution or ordinance guidelines.
As commissioners debated, Brunni from her seat interjected such comments as “are you serious?” and “that’s ridiculous” as the topic unfolded. Her bantering wasn’t ignored, as commissioners nodded in agreement or glanced in her direction.
In every sense, Brunni was the show on this one issue.
But she is absolutely wedded to the concept of transparency in government conduct, spending and rules, she said. And anything counter to that is “abdicating responsibility.”
Brunni, 58, was born in Ohio but raised in Central California. She’s a volunteer coordinator for the Republican Party of Sarasota County, HOA board president at Villas of Sabal Trace in North Port. She is married to Scott Brunni. They have two adult children, three grandchildren and four dogs.
North Port Sun: Your public advocacy, how did that come about?
Brunni: “I became involved while staying the summer here of 2013. The city was preparing for a $44 million bond issue for roads, and I attended a public workshop. The abominable treatment of the public and the disrespect coddled among commissioners raised my concerns. I began watching the commission’s activities more closely, and I observed a rapidly growing disdain for public involvement in the government’s process with certain commissioners.
“I found these behaviors unacceptable. In 2014, I filed a Florida Ethics Commission against then-City Attorney Rob Robinson. Folks in North Port up to that point had been marginalized and demoralized to the point that the general public had lost faith that individuals could — and should — make a difference in the public processes in their own community. Once the Ethics Commission found probable cause regarding my complaint, folks began to seek me out to talk about their issues or problems with city government.
“We are of all different backgrounds, political affiliations, and interests, but our common bond was a desire to restore accountability at City Hall. During the 2016 election cycle, many of the folks I met volunteered their time to help with my independent expenditure campaign: ABCD-Anybody But Cook and DiFranco. Cook and DiFranco were voted out of office in the primary. Our group of folks has remained in contact since then, and we have been watching the current city commission closely. Our name has evolved to ABCD, Accountability=Better Community Direction.
“I have a concern that the certain commissioners have slid back downhill to the premise that public involvement in their process is an inconvenient nuisance to be squashed at every opportunity. This will not happen without a fight from me and others.”
Sun: Are there abuses of public trust?
Brunni: “Goodness, yes. As a matter of principle, the resolution passed last night was one step forward and a giant leap backward. Our public records policy (I believe since incorporating in 1959) has been accomplished via ordinance. Adoption of an ordinance requires public advertising at least two weeks in advance, and two separate hearings are required in order to provide the public maximum opportunity to examine proposed laws and provide input thereon. By changing 60 years of history and adopting a resolution last night, the city commission moved in absolutely the wrong direction. A resolution requires no public advertising, just five days’ notice and one meeting to immediately take effect.
“Since I believe that access to public records is fundamental to being able to hold our government accountable, the idea that this policy can be changed on a political whim with limited public input is unacceptable. Somehow, someone has suddenly decided that resolutions are the new direction. The claim that doing otherwise violates the charter smells like b.s. to me. They want me and you to believe that every city attorney, city manager, and city commissioner for the entire 60 years of North Port’s existence has been violating the charter by adopting ordinances? To say I am skeptical would be an understatement. I’m sorry to say this only one of many abuses I have observed. And the trend is definitely not in the public’s best interest. I can only conclude that some politicians have forgotten who their boss is: The voters. In fact, the former mayor previously referred to me and our group, from the city council dais, as “little old Bitties with nothing better to do’” because his ethics were being challenged.”
Sun: North Port is debating public records’ issues. Are commissioners on the right track?
Brunni: “I was very happy that the City Commission restored to their adopted policy 30 minutes of service before a requestor is charged for public records. That policy was reduced to 15 minutes in 2016, so I was happy to see that restored to a more reasonable timeframe. As explained earlier, however, the use of a resolution rather than an ordinance is a disturbing trend. Last night’s agenda included an ordinance for a proclamation. I believe public record’s policy is at least as important and weighty as a proclamation.”
Sun: Advice to those complacent on running of government?
Brunni: “Do so at your own political peril. ABCD intends to hold you accountable.”
Sun: Is there a Starter’s Guide 101?
Brunni: “Join ABCD. We are in the process of formalizing our group so that our efforts continue into the future and throughout our state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.