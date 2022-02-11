NORTH PORT — Viktor Antipov has a sister in Ukraine.
Others in his North Port church had parents, cousins, even children in Europe's largest country by size.
“We're praying, really worried,” Antipov said.
Antipov is senior pastor at the House of Mercy.
Ukrainians by the thousands have moved into North Port and Warm Mineral Springs over the decades. House of Mercy, a non-denominational Christian church, is one of a half-dozen that minister to that community.
Antipov and others in the area are watching the brewing border trouble involving Russia and what is for many North Port residents their homeland, Ukraine.
While some went about their business Friday, others in North Port were glued to social and broadcast media, to their phones and tablets, for any hint of what's next.
The U.S. intelligence community had warned of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine within days, according to media sources with boots on the ground in Europe and Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Secretary of State's office had warned a Russian invasion could occur before the Winter Olympics in Beijing ended on Feb. 20, those sources reported.
Which, oddly, was the thinking for some in North Port, Antipov said.
He noted the Russian aggression against former Soviet republics had also occurred during past Olympics.
“There are lies everyday” on Russian television, Antipov said. “And people get scared. He (Putin) won't take over all of Ukraine … that's too much blood. We trust in the Lord. What else can we do?”
