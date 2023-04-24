This fallen tree on Sumter Boulevard in North Port has been counted and is ready for removal in this Jan. 6 photo. City officials are planning a resiliency meeting for residents following the damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022.
NORTH PORT — Residents are invited to participate in an upcoming Community Resilience Workshop that will help North Port city leaders build a long-term recovery and resiliency plan following the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The city announced it is partnering with the Olson Group, which specializes in aiding local governments with emergency preparedness and recovery.
Experts from the Olson Group will facilitate the workshop, scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Morgan Family Community Center Multipurpose Room, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
The work session will focus on how North Port can rebuild in a way that improves our ability to recover from future disasters. Input from the public and community stakeholders will be incorporated into a long-term resiliency plan for the city, according to a news release.
“While we continue to recover from the historic effects Hurricane Ian had on North Port, it’s important that we capture the lessons learned and work to improve our ability to respond to future threats,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher stated in the release. “It’s essential that we hear feedback from our residents that can help us build a safer, smarter and stronger community.”
Plans for a virtual session for those who cannot attend the in-person workshop will be announced.
Learn more about hurricane preparedness and storm readiness at bit.ly/3KPwd9y.
