Sumter tree is counted

This fallen tree on Sumter Boulevard in North Port has been counted and is ready for removal in this Jan. 6 photo. City officials are planning a resiliency meeting for residents following the damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — Residents are invited to participate in an upcoming Community Resilience Workshop that will help North Port city leaders build a long-term recovery and resiliency plan following the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The city announced it is partnering with the Olson Group, which specializes in aiding local governments with emergency preparedness and recovery.


   
