North Port revisits 7-Eleven proposal Monday, 9 a.m. hearing planned

NORTH PORT — Call it 7-Eleven debate Part 2.
The city commission Monday holds a second public hearing to decide whether to give zoning waivers to the property owners of an undeveloped corner at West Price and Cranberry boulevards in North Port.
The 4-acre project is a proposed 24-hour 7-Eleven with a dozen fueling stations and a car wash.
Because the parcel is zoned Neighborhood Commercial High Intensity, there are commercial limits. Current zoning would the close store at night, limit fuel pumps and wouldn’t allow the car wash. The Tampa-based developer, Weedon LLC, wants special exceptions to override the limits, giving half the property to the city in exchange.
Weedon lawyers have also insisted the 7-Eleven is needed, especially as West Price is scheduled to widen. The opposition counters there are enough such places within a 10-mile radius.
Many residents of the neighborhood don’t want the expanded convenience store and have said so loudly, at meetings, on Facebook and through petitions.
City commissioners will hear the matter starting at 9 a.m.
But Weedon’s ask for exceptions was delayed May 26 when commissioners learned many impacted neighbors hadn’t received hearing notices. Public notices must run in newspapers and are posted in places such as city hall. They are also mailed. Mayor Debbie McDowell lives within that corner’s radius and never got the letter, she said May 26 during a hearing on the zoning waivers.
Lawyers pushed things forward. It’s the only item on Monday’s agenda.
Activists against the 7-Eleven in the meantime kept busy, quarreling in one instance. Neighbor Stacy Tracy opposes the project. She has whipped up support from neighbors on Facebook and other sites, wherever she can find an outlet. In fact, the site nextdoor.com, pulled a post Tracy made on the site, a hub for gardening tips or reporting lost dogs than for controversy, she was informed. She reported that as arbitrary to the San Francisco company.
And there were complaints about a yard sign at Tracy’s home that faces Cranberry traffic. Her property borders the proposed 7-Eleven. Her stenciled objections were in red paint. City code officers gave 10 days to remove or downsize it. It won’t matter by Monday, however, she said.
She has 300 supporting signatures and a slideshow as an “aggrieved” petitioner for Monday’s quasi-judicial hearing, she added.
“I just wanted to let everybody know,” Tracy said of the web posting.
Again because of COVID-19 rules, the 9 a.m. city commission hearing plays out on North Port’s social media platform. City hall re-opens for business on Monday. State public hearing restrictions were to be lifted by July 1.
