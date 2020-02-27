NORTH PORT — We want more greenspace. The question is how.
This theme and others are why North Port's Barbara Lockhart last year formed The Environmental Conservancy of North Port Inc. Its mission is about conserving habitat/greenspace in city neighborhoods, said Lockhart, a paralegal.
A veteran in conservation work and a naturalist photographer, Lockhart became more vocal about environmental issues with the red tide disasters in 2018, she said.
"It was devastating to see the beaches I grew up on in just total Death Mode," she said. "I'll never forget that feeling and it is what inspired me to do more than I was already doing in the environmental arena."
Her group's goal: Sarasota County has surplus lots in North Port. The group would, with support, submit bids for some of those for scrub jay habitat. The deadline is March 2.
Lockhart, 50, shared details of her nonprofit and vision with the North Port Sun.
My background: "I grew up in Port Charlotte but have lived in North Port for the past 16 years. So I have seen North Port go from a town you could drive through in the blink of an eye to everything it is today. I am a Florida-registered Paralegal by trade with a lengthy background handling real estate and corporate related matters. For the last two years or so I have run a Facebook page called "What's in your Peripheral? See litter? Pick it up!" Then in 2019 I gained education as a naturalist from the University of Florida's Master Naturalist program and started my North Port Nature Stewards group on Facebook, which I then incorporated into a 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Toward the end of 2019, I formed The Environmental Conservancy of North Port Inc., which is also a 501c3 nonprofit corporation … and Edie Driest, Alice White, Chuck English and Debbie Blanco joined me on my board of directors."
What's going on: "The city of North Port is being developed at lightning speed. We are in a race against development to save greenspace within our city neighborhoods so that our wildlife will continue to have a place to call home and our native flora and tree canopy can continue to exist and carry on permanently into the future."
My future concerns in North Port, Sarasota County: "Development and rampant clear-cutting and habitat destruction and wildlife displacement are occurring on a daily basis in the city and in Sarasota County in favor of creating homes and commercial business to accommodate the human population. We need to immediately start doing a better job of coexisting within our environment and by conserving greenspace in, around and amongst development throughout our neighborhoods, we can accomplish that goal."
How to get involved: "The average person can help by learning more about the environment they live in. We are not just a mass collection of 80 by 125 (foot) platted lots. We are an area of various kinds of natural habitats … scrub, pine flatwoods, wetlands, mesic hammocks … all of which contain their own unique characteristics that support the wildlife that live within them. The average citizen can also help by doing what they can to conserve and preserve our native habitat, which could be things like buying the lot next door to their homes themselves for conservation, to donating to (The Environmental Conservancy of North Port) in a collective effort to purchase greenspace for conservation together, to planting native trees and plants in their yards to replace what is scraped away daily, to telling their builders they want existing mature trees left in their future backyards when they build new homes, just to name a few."
My advice to benchwarmers: "Watch and listen to what the city commission and city advisory boards are doing. Review meeting agendas, especially the items listed thereon that have anything to do with the city's environment. Listen to meetings. Attend meetings and start making public comment. Every citizen is allowed three minutes to speak to the commission or advisory board on any topic. Email commissioners your concerns, at commissioners@cityofnorthport.com. Follow or join groups like the North Port Nature Stewards, People for Trees and the North Port Friends of Wildlife. We all work together on various projects … but we need more community involvement and support. Our environment cannot speak for itself, it is up to us to speak for it. We CAN coexist. Where there is a will there is a way."
