NORTH PORT — North Port’s city clerk resigned this week, according to documents the city released on Friday.
In a short letter addressed to the city commission and dated Sept. 11, Kathryn Wong tendered her resignation, effective Oct. 4.
Under the city charter, the city clerk reports directly to all five commissioners.
The action comes just days after the commissioners debated over whether to grant Wong an unpaid 30-day extension to her medical leave. She had been on a 30-day paid leave for medical reasons. The debate, which took place during an open meeting on Tuesday, took more than an hour after several commissioners wondered if granting her an extension would set a precedent in the city.
Wong had presented a doctor’s letter stating she would not be able to resume her duties in early October.
The commission ultimately approved the extension in a 5-0 vote.
“I will not be able to return as expected due to medical reasons,” Wong stated in her resignation letter. “I wish the City of North Port all the best.”
Wong joined the city as assistant city clerk in February, 2017, and was named chief city clerk in October 2018.
Her current salary is $97,114.58.
Reacting to the resignation, commissioner Vanessa Carusone said, “as a city, we believe family and health should always come first. My wishes are with Katy and blessings for her baby and daughter.”
Commissioners Jill Luke and vice mayor Debbie McDowell also extended best wishes to Wong.
“We will be fine,” Carusone said, “and we will find a suitable candidate for the position quickly.”
Until Commissioners find a new clerk, Wong’s duties are being filled by assistant city clerk Heather Taylor.
