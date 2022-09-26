NORTH PORT – North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher was hired in October 2021. And like many workers, he receives an annual evaluation.
That happens Tuesday, as commissioners, barring a meeting delay due to the approaching Hurricane Ian, discuss their ratings given to Fletcher.
The nine-part evaluation allows the five members space to praise or name challenges. Questions range from handling his job to relationships with outsiders such as county commissioners or potential employers. Fletcher rated himself, as well, mostly checking the “exceptional” or “highly effective” boxes.
Again, Commissioner Debbie McDowell gave Fletcher the harshest assessments, averaging a 3.2 overall rating on a scale of 5.
As she had in a six-month evaluation, McDowell was critical of Fletcher’s dealings with the commission.
“Undeniably, you do not like to be challenged or questioned,” McDowell said in her evaluation, which is posted in the back-up materials for Tuesday’s evening session. “When you are, your irritation is evident and becomes borderline unprofessional.”
McDowell was never a fan, if votes count — she was the only “no” in Fletcher’s hiring, fought her colleagues over his car allowance and moving costs. And she regularly picks at budgeting.
It got so bad in May that McDowell offered mediation as a solution after a particularly bitter workshop.
In her one-year evaluation of City Commission relations with Fletcher, she argued he had chosen sides.
“It is obvious in the subtle way you communicate. You have two sets of playbooks; one you use for the other commissioners and one for me. I find this tactic unacceptable for any city manager.”
Fletcher had no comment on his evaluation Monday.
“I’m excited for North Port’s future, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” he said in summarizing his first year in a guest column for The Daily Sun.
McDowell’s colleagues were more generous with their evaluations. Mayor Pete Emrich, for instance, thanked Fletcher for assuming the job in the wake of former City Manager Pete Lear resigning.
“I have never had any issues with Mr. Fletcher concerning any of these topics,” Emrich said in the evaluation.
Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon was more direct.
“One of the highlights of the past year are the animated conversations Jerome and I have about taking our beautiful city to the next level and brainstorming opportunities and creative paths forward ... However, I understand that Jerome has struggled to establish a productive working relationship with one Commissioner.
"I believe he has taken reasonable efforts to mend that relationship and encourage both parties to renew their efforts to ‘meet in the middle.’ It is not in the best interests of the city to continue to be at odds, particularly in public.”
The City Commission tentatively meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Meeting agendas are at northportfl.gov.
