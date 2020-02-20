NORTH PORT — What kid doesn’t love a big truck?
Or pressing a button to blast a horn?
These fun things and serious learning are Saturday at North Port’s annual Road-E-O, a midday event hosted by the city’s Public Works Department.
Visitors see from the driver’s seat what operators see while joy-sticking the arms of a garbage truck, piloting a helicopter, racing around in a fire truck, or digging holes with a backhoe, for example.
You’ll also experience something different: drivers on an obstacle course and a skills competition using their work vehicles.
You can see what’s happening behind the scenes, the training and skill, but also the level of joy and pride these workers have in their professions, said Michael Fear, a Community Outreach Coordinator with the city, or a “great way to show the community how skilled (they) are, to connect and look at what we do.”
Road-E-O is in its seventh year. More than 2,400 visitors went in 2019, many of them kids poking around the big machines that make us safer, fix our streets and waterways. Workers that keep the equipment working, administrators and city leadership will also be there, Fear said.
Vendors, games, demonstrations and other activities are part of the free event running 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
“It’s really just a big festival,” Fear said.
