North Port's worker appreciation lunch Friday included a dunk tank. The event ran in shifts to allow more participation.
Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus, left, and Firefighter/EMT Martin Lemay at Friday’s luncheon at City Green.
North Port Deputy Fire Chief Scott Lane prepares for a splash landing at Friday's event.
NORTH PORT — North Port city staffers saluted themselves Friday.
The worker appreciation luncheon was outside under a big top tent, as the pandemic again flipped the rules for a standard indoor buffet and speeches.
The day felt festive, with staff on the sunny morning congratulating employees of the year — all 32 of them. There was karaoke and a dunk tank with bosses inside.
North Port has 760 city workers — with waves of them in shifts Friday at the City Green park near City Hall.
Human Resources Director Christine McDade said thanking staff is good business.
“They seem to like it,” she said.
Since 2010, the city had grown from 57,000 residents to nearly 80,000. It likely sets a record for building permits this year; last year it was 15,000.
And a new fire station/police substation has opened in Wellen Park, a master-planned community that at build-out will contain 50,000 residents.
North Port is Sarasota County’s largest city by population and square miles, poised for 150,000 residents by 2050, estimates state.
But little of that mattered Friday.
Code Enforcement Director Kevin Raducci sat on a platform in a dunk tank, teasing those slinging softballs to unhinge it and splash him.
“You throw like my mother!” he yelled.
Others Friday lined up at four food trucks, slurped smoothies, absorbed the feeling of belonging before going back to work. Photos of the 32 workers were posted under the tent, as well.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Coco Hibbitts, an employee of the year with the Utilities Division.
Dressed in a popcorn bag with rainbow hair streamers, Dawn Shorter pushed her messages of preventative health as the city’s safety and wellness coordinator.
Workers have chair yoga and a garden plot to grow things, among many programs to help with coping, she said.
Some 30 North Port workers had just completed mental health first aid training, as well, deployed at offices and in the field to intervene in a crisis.
“We have so much,” Shorter said of in-house programs.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
