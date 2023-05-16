SCAT OnDemand

The Sarasota County Area Transit service is one of the topics on the joint North Port-Sarasota County commission agenda for Thursday afternoon's meeting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — It’s been several years, four in fact, since the North Port City Commission and the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners met in a joint session.

On Thursday afternoon, they will change that dynamic with six topics on the agenda as the groups gather at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in Venice.


   
