NORTH PORT — It’s been several years, four in fact, since the North Port City Commission and the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners met in a joint session.
On Thursday afternoon, they will change that dynamic with six topics on the agenda as the groups gather at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in Venice.
Unlike past joint meetings, River Road is not one of those topics, although it could come up in comments by one of the commissioners.
Instead, Sarasota County staff will make presentations about county actions on affordable housing, an update on the Sarasota County Area Transit system along with an update on mosquito management.
The latter topic has been of interest to North Port residents, particularly in the North Port Estates area where the mosquito population plagues people in the summer months.
The addition of another technician in the city along with additional surveillance are improvements by the county to address the problem.
From North Port, the agreed-upon topics include growth patterns in the city, an update on the aquatic center, and an update on new I-75 interchanges at Yorkshire Street and Raintree Boulevard.
Local officials have identified both locations as bottlenecks to traffic flow due to the high number of vehicles in the area. Local officials began lobbying the Florida Department of Transportation for the new interchanges at the city’s southern border several years ago and in 2022, both North Port and Charlotte County approved a joint resolution advocating for the change.
