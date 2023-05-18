NORTH PORT — There was both laughter and tears at Owen Bradley's final concert at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The North Port music teacher is retiring after 35 years. His last concert was Tuesday, with students and staff giving Bradley a surprise party after the show to celebrate his retirement.
He said he knew he wanted to be a band director by the time he was in 10th grade.
"Band saved my life in high school ... it really did," he said. "I've always love music and I hoped to give back a small portion of what I was given."
The Tuesday concert was a five-part performance, and included pieces from the concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble, and jazz I and II.
After the show, the jazz band surprised Bradley with a performance of "After You're Gone" with a vocal performance by senior Christopher Rodriguez.
"Thank you for being the best teacher and a great friend," Rodriguez said.
Band students created a slide show played on a big screen at the end of the concert with personal messages from each graduating senior.
"Thank you for the best four years of my life," Payton Roberts said.
North Port Principal Shannon Fusco presented Bradley with a plaque after the concert.
"Owen is a true professional and I've always enjoyed working with him," she said. "He's a wonderful, diversified educator and an amazing person."
All the seniors were recognized with a red carnation or a red bow tie at the concert.
Hundreds of students, parents and staff attended the event.
Former students Kelsey and Noah Owens, who met at North Port High School in 2016, said they came to support him, to see his last concert and say goodbye. They brought their two children to the concert.
"We're introducing them to the legacy," Kelsey Owens said.
Many students, along with Bradley, shed tears at the end of the show.
"I'm really going to miss my kids, but my wife and I are looking forward to traveling in our retirement."
Zac Sitzlar was one of Owen's students before North Port High School was built.
"If it wasn’t for him I would’ve never finished school," Sitzlar said. "He knew I was going through some rough family times and really pulled me in under his wing ... I’m forever grateful."
Bradley was North Port High School's first director of bands, and helped implement the drum and bugle corps at the school.
