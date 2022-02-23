NORTH PORT — Developers received mixed news about the busy crossroads of North Port.
Sarasota-based Benderson Development was granted waivers on new signs at Cocoplum Village Shops. There also is a planned extension of that retail footprint nearby at Sumter and Tamiami Trail. That parcel faces Tamiami Trail. There's also a Wendy's on the southeast corner.
Benderson proposes to extend the Cocoplum Village Shops to that corner. Plans show proposed offices and retail, the interior roadway running from Sumter to South Salford Boulevard.
But on Tuesday, North Port City Commission denied Benderson's request to add a left turn lane off Sumter just north of Tamiami Trail.
Commissioners decided against the turn lane, believing it could make that busy intersection confusing and more dangerous. Commissioners agreed in a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Pete Emrich in the minority.
Benderson's Todd Mathis, and the firm's consulting team, presented the lane concept, arguing its value as the Cocoplum Village extension opens, Mathis said.
“That was the significant issue,” he said of assembling that corner property of some 138,000-square feet and feeding it with a southbound Sumter entry lane.
But a North Port study of that corner, which in 2020 averaged nearly 15,000 vehicles per day, showed the potential for trouble with drivers racing from several directions as others worked the traffic gap from the new left lane.
Commissioner Jill Luke suggested a partnership with Benderson to widen Sumter from a nearby bridge south, at which point the left turn lane would make better sense, she said.
That intersection, Luke said, will “be a whole lot worse in the next 10 years.”
Emrich agreed shared costs of widening that city-managed section of roadway would resolve the impasse following Tuesday's denial of the left turn lane.
“I can see both angles,” he said in favoring Benderson's request.
Benderson had not announced an appeal of the city's decision, a compromise or a Cocoplum Village Shops extension dateline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.