NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission voted 5-0 to reject a Wellen Park homeowner petition for contraction, or deannexation, of those upscale subdivisions.
That vote Thursday came after nearly six hours of testimony and public comment at City Hall on the proposal to remove the Wellen Park communities, formerly known as West Villages, from North Port city limits, which would have put those 5,000 or so residents within unincorporated Sarasota County.
That plan was opposed by Wellen Park investors and builders, and its governing body, the West Villages Improvement District. Their lawyers, consultants and Wellen Park’s president testified Thursday, as did those supporting the movement.
The petitioners, West Villagers for Responsible Government, had sought contraction, termed by some as a “divorce,” filing some 1,300 petitions in November. Organizers initially were upset that North Port commissioners in 2019 had moved to raise property taxes nearly 30%.
The group pivoted to deannexation in 2020. Their argument was that Wellen Park west of the Myakka River was isolated by geography, the Myakka River, creating something like an autonomous zone or a pocket. One consultant for the petitioning group, planner Max Forgey, said it had the shape of a “Lego dog.” That lack of a legal boundary, separated by a waterway, lynch-pinned the group’s argument.
North Port staff, lawyers and consultants on Thursday floated reasons for denying the petition, which if approved would likely have placed deannexation before Wellen Park voters. Rejection likely means a court date. The healthy and safety of Wellen Park, as services would diminish with contraction, past, present and future development goals, the loss of revenue and other reasons were cited for denying the petition.
Sarasota attorney Luke Lirot represented the West Villagers group; Venice lawyer Jeff Boone for Wellen Park.
Ultimately, commissioners found too many holes in the deannexation argument.
“The feasibility” of deannexation, Mayor Jill Luke said in closing remarks, “is just not there.”
Thursday’s hearing was mostly smooth, however, with the two sides presenting arguments in 40-minute bites. Rebuttals and closing remarks followed.
Rick Severance, Wellen Park’s president, offered that those communities had become too intertwined with North Port in the last decade, citing millions of investment and deliberate steps North Port and Wellen Park had taken to cement that ever-expanding project, which at buildout will contain 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents. Deannexing threatened that progress, Severance said.
“Ninety percent of North Port,” he added, “is not part of (this) boondoggle.”
Following the vote, West Villagers for Responsible Government president John Meisel, its most vocal proponent, lectured commissioners for not following what state rules allow for, he said, which is the right to seek deannexation in pocketed communities. Susan Schoettle-Gumm had earlier tried disproving that, asserting that North Port and Wellen Park meet in patches along the Myakka River, creating a common boundary.
“At the end of the day,” Meisel added, “we’re all adults. We all know what we’re getting into. It’s not over … the people of West Villages are going to get what they want.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.