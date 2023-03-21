NORTH PORT — City officials are reaching out to the public for direct input on the upcoming annual budget.
Several community input budget meetings have been scheduled around North Port for the months of April and May, according to a North Port news release on Monday.
“Being able to hear directly from the community is a vital part of decision-making during the budget process,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said in the release. “We’re proud to provide several opportunities for residents to make their voice heard and share their priorities.”
The meeting schedule, as listed on North Port's website, includes:
• April 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Public Safety Building Training Room, 19955 Preto Blvd., Wellen Park
• April 14, 9-10:30 a.m.
Public Safety Building Training Room, 19955 Presto Blvd., Wellen Park
• April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• May 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
City Hall Commission Chambers, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port
City staff have also released an online budget tool that North Port residents can access through the website.
The tool allows users to allocate a theoretical $100 each between different categories of spending; according to the news release, the results of these surveying efforts will be shared with the City Commission and staff as the budgeting process proceeds.
City residents can also view information on publicly available performance dashboards to track the progress various city departments have made toward stated goals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.