The 2022 North Port Senior Center Board Members were installed on Thursday by Nancy Slater, right. They are Helen Marchese, president; Rose Reynolds, vice president; Chris Cwank, secretary; Cliff Jack, treasurer; Sharon Redmond, assistant treasurer; Angie Cvengros, membership; Helen Marchese, This N That Shop; and Cheeri Jack, volunteer director.
Nine 90-years-and-up members of the North Port Senior Center pose for a photo at an early Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
SUN PHOTOs BY SUE ERWIN
Marge Linville, 93, enjoyed her lunch with a friend.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Lee Enos enjoyed lunch with friends.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Roberta Blais smiles as she enjoys a boxed Thanksgiving lunch with friends.
A group of North Port residents celebrated an early Thanksgiving lunch Thursday at the senior center in honor of nine members who are older than 90 years old.
Betty Miller, 95, has been a member of the center since 2003. She moved to Naples in 2017 and made the trip north to visit old friends on Thursday.
“I was the treasurer for quite a few years,” Miller said. “I moved to North Port in 2000 from Butler, Pennsylvania.”
“Too bad they don’t have any margaritas here,” Linville said with a laugh as she sipped her frozen orange drink.
Lee Enos and Roberta Blais enjoyed lunch together. Both worked as ushers at the North Port Performing Arts Center for “many years.”
“I did it as long as I could,” Enos said. “I still enjoy going to performances there, and I’m glad the concerts are back.”
After lunch, some of the members hit the dance floor as the Harmony Lane Band sang “Blueberry Hill,” and other hits from the 1950s and 1960s.
Thelma “Sonnie” Meliti and Lillian Dickens said they enjoy coming to the senior center for cards and games. Meliti worked the front desk at the center for many years.
The new 2022 North Port Senior Center Board Members were installed Thursday by Nancy Slater.
They are Helen Marchese, president; Rose Reynolds, vice president; Chris Cwank, secretary; Cliff Jack, treasurer; Sharon Redmond, assistant treasurer; Angie Cvengros, membership; Helen Marchese, This N That Shop; and Cheeri Jack, volunteer director.
“We can always use more volunteers,” Slater said. “If you have a few hours that you could donate we need and rely on your help.”
In 2019, the center had almost 300 members. Currently, there are 98.
“We hope the numbers will grow as events are opening up again,” Marchese said. “We hope more people will come and see what we have to offer.”
Current events at the center include, line dancing from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, and there will be bingo at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. On Mondays, basic exercise class is offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., duplicate bridge from noon to 4 p.m. and rummikub from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
