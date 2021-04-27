NORTH PORT — After being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, the North Port Senior Center is scheduled to reopen Monday, May 3.
At first, it will be open on a limited basis. Lobby open hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Angie Cvengros is the new director at the North Port Senior Center. She has volunteered to be the membership chair and will also be leading a “Hand and Foot” card game Wednesday afternoons.
“We are all so excited about reopening,” Cvengros said. ”I’ve lived in North Port for 20 years and I’ve enjoyed many activities at the senior center during that time. A lot of senior citizens are waiting for this to happen, and to resume the many activities we hope to once again enjoy every week.”
Activities scheduled for the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.:
Basic Exercise, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays.
Hand and Foot, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Anyone who would like to lead a game should call the Senior Center at 941-426-2204 and leave a message.
AARP will be offering the tax-aide program at the center, but this year all tax preparation will be done virtually by certified counselors. Document drop-off is by appointment only. Call 941-888-0074 to book an appointment.
For more information, call Helen Marchese at 941-426-1421 or visit www.npseniorcenter.wixsite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.