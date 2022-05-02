NORTH PORT — City police will honor a lost officer in a private event, a spokesperson said.
Anthony Cornine, a plainclothes detective, died Friday. It was reported that he died by suicide.
Officer Cornine, who was 37, had been with the Lee County Sheriff's Office before transferring to the North Port Police Department four years ago. He was married with no children.
DeSoto County sheriff's deputies found him late Friday at his Arcadia home. Details of his death or related job issues were not released.
“There is a protocol with an off-duty death,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said about the in-house ceremony. Those plans were being reviewed Monday, he added.
North Port's Critical Incident Stress Management Team and its chaplain helped coworkers cope with Cornine's death.
“Our current focus is making sure we are doing everything we can to comfort Anthony's family and our NPPD family,” Chief Todd Garrison said.
Cornine's death coincides with an ongoing suicide awareness effort in North Port. The city last week hosted a You Are Not Alone workshop for kids and parents. Health experts shared details on suicide, suggested places to turn for answers.
Counselors in sessions also talked with schools kids, one girl reportedly sharing that she had considered suicide. The mental health event was prompted by the April suicide of a North Port middle-school girl. A handful of youth suicides in the city were reported in the last two years.
Vanessa Miller, with National Alliance on Mental Illness-Florida, in her You Are Not Alone session Thursday talked of her darkest days, immersing herself in books, then fictionalized her life and later turning to self-harming as “physical pain gives relief,” she said.
Those thinking suicidal thoughts or acting on them, Miller said, aren’t ill, but feel as if they don’t belong or are a burden to others.
“In that state, they’re very torn … they’re in pain,” she said.
May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, observed nationally since 1949. Back to Basics is this year's theme. Community events are scheduled to spotlight the issue. Punta Gorda, for example, holds its annual event Saturday at Gilchrist Park. Free mental health screenings and Narcan the overdose treatment drug are available. That starts at 9 a.m.
Because police work in teams, North Port didn't expect to slow its undercover push or have its criminal prosecutions impacted with Cornine's death, said Taylor, the police spokesperson.
Undercover drug buys, for instance, “(you) don't send someone out on the their own,” he said of detective work. “No one works independently.”
“We ask that you all pray for those impacted by this tragic loss and respect the privacy of those involved,” he added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
