A North Port man, wanted for reportedly violating his probation as a sex offender in Florida, was captured this week following a car chase in West Virginia.
On Sunday morning, just after 4 a.m., a deputy patrolling near Morgantown, West Virginia, noticed a Toyota sedan traveling with its taillights out, according to a report from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office.
He checked the license tag and learned the plate was assigned to a Jeep.
The deputy pulled over the car and spoke to the driver, identified as Ralph James Gross III, 48, of the 4100 block of Houston Lane, North Port, the report states.
The deputy learned from a background check Gross was wanted in Sarasota County for a violation of probation with a full extradition warrant.
The officer told Gross to get out of the car. Instead, Gross drove off "at a high rate of speed," the deputy reported.
The deputy and other officers chased Gross' car into Morgantown and through the downtown area, covering several streets and reaching speeds 30 mph above the posted limit. Gross sped into oncoming lanes and drove "in an overall aggressive manner," the deputy reported.
Gross crashed his car and was taken into custody.
Court records show Gross was originally arrested in January 2016, and charged with two counts of lewd molestation on a child from 12 to 16 years old and one count of lewd behavior.
He pleaded no contest in 2018 to the three felony charges and a judge sentenced him to three years in Florida prison — with credit for time he served in the Sarasota County Jail — followed by probation.
Gross was first charged with violating the terms of his probation in September 2019 when a probation officer reported Gross failed a drug test with methamphetamine showing in his urine, records show.
Gross was also charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine) in August 2020 while living in Venice. Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested him Oct. 18, 2021 on a battery charge while he was living in Port Charlotte, court records show.
Both arrests were recorded as probation violations.
Another probation violation was reported this year. He failed a Jan. 18 drug test, again with the presence of amphetamine showing in his urine.
Gross did not report back to the officer that week, and failed to answer calls. His electronic monitor device sent an alarm, showing it had been removed. A North Port police officer was sent to check the house where he was living.
A relative said Gross had left, leaving notes in his bedroom stating he wasn't going to go to prison for something he didn't do, the probation report states.
A Sarasota County Circuit Judge issued a warrant for Gross on Jan. 21.
Gross was being held this week at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to the The Dominion Post newspaper in Morgantown.
