North Port short-lists boss applicants, August showcase to reveal finalists

NORTH PORT — There’s a former city manager of Parkland, Florida. Another ran tiny O’Fallon, Missouri. Still another is the former deputy city manager of El Paso, Texas.
In all, North Port commissioners on Wednesday picked 11 semi-finalists to contend for the city manager’s job.
The five members shaved that applicant list from 45 selected by a recruiting firm. Ultimately, five or six candidates jockey for the third-floor job that pays about $160,000.
North Port in August hosts a two-day event in which finalists interview with commissioners, city staff and administrators. A meet-and-greet with residents also is planned for Aug. 9-10, or to “kick the tires and learn a little bit more” about the applicants, said Doug Thomas, a vice president and recruiter with Texas-based Strategic Government Services. That firm has a $45,000 contract to find a new city manager.
Wednesday’s hearing was to scan candidate resumes. Thomas gave brief overviews of each applicant, which all but two were men: Jane Shang after serving in El Paso was city manager in Deltona, Florida, and Caryn Gardner-Young following time as city manager in Parkland is a Florida Department of Transportation planning supervisor in Fort Lauderdale.
All have diverse work histories, from time in the military to leadership of 900,000-person counties. The applicant pool draws from 19 states; 16 of the 45 are in Florida, Thomas said.
The commission’s task is replacing Pete Lear, the former city manager who in July 2020 took paid leave. He had admitted to a sexual relationship with a city employee. He resigned in November. Assistant city manager Jason Yarborough assumed the interim role.
The job oversees a $198 million budget and some 700 workers.
While North Port could be viewed as a plum job in administrative circles as one of Florida’s fast-growing towns, its challenges include a contentious septic-to-sewer conversion project and a bitter dispute with a homeowner group wishing to redraw the city’s boundaries.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government represent a disgruntled faction in Wellen Park, an upscale enclave in North Port’s western edge. That issue sits before a Sarasota County judge.
Semi-finalists in the next phase supply further professional details, including background screening, ultimately credit and criminal checks and a first-year gameplan. Strategic Government Services reports those findings in July. In-person interviews begin Aug. 9.
Applicants get to answer resident questions at those public forums.
“There’s going to be stuff,” Thomas alerted commissioners of potentially harmful media reports of the finalists. “Just be prepared for that,” adding that candidate searches are like reality television shows of “who’s on, who’s off.”
