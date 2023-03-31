NORTH PORT — For weeks after Hurricane Ian wrecked huge areas of Southwest Florida, North Port area Shriners had no place to meet.
But members are once again meeting weekly on Tuesday mornings at the North Port Moose Lodge.
Club President Don Thamarus said the club meets for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at the North Port Moose Lodge, 14156 Tamiami Trail.
"It's a social breakfast and all Masons and Shriners and their ladies are welcome to attend," he said. "Any man interested in Masonry is welcome to learn more about our club."
Michael Sparling, a longtime member, said membership has been dwindling, routinely losing members due to old age.
"We're looking to recruit new, younger members to our club," he said.
The local Shriners host a float, joining many other regional Shriners at many local parades.
Most people don't know — or don't even ask — who they are or what they do, Sparling said.
"They just aren't interested … and we need younger men to join our club and support our purpose."
The Shriner's collect money to support sick children who are in need of medical services around the United States. For years, Shriner's supported its own hospital in Tampa to help children.
"It closed due to the high costs to maintain operations," Sparling said. "Now we contract doctors and specialty clinics to provide free care for sick kids. We also provide transportation to hospitals and medical appointments for families."
Their families aren’t charged for the treatment they receive. Transportation is provided for patients and their families while undergoing treatment.
To become a Shriner, all you have to do is ask a member.
"If you are of good quality and character, and you believe in a higher being, come to a meeting and ask for an application," Sparling said. "
"We have Shrine clubs located around the Southwest Florida that allow us to socialize and do work for members," Thamarus said.
The club is collecting pull tabs from aluminum cans for the purchase of medical equipment.
"Last month we turned in 50 bags, 20 pounds of tabs," Thamarus said. "We transport them to Sarasota so they can be used to buy medical equipment. We find people who help collect them and we transport them every month."
The Sahib Shriners of Sarasota are a fraternal organization dedicated to the care of medically challenged children whose lives can be improved with free medical care. They meet monthly at their headquarters at 600 N. Beneva Road.
There are currently about 30 members in the club, from Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.
"The club has a distinguished history," Thamarus said.
Chartered in 1985, it has had Shriners and Masons join from around the U.S. who settled in the region, he said. It has had World War II, Korean War, Vietnam and Global War on Terrorism veterans, along with police and first responders, Thamarus noted.
"Over the years our club has raised over $50,000 for Shriner's hospitals and transportation funds. Come join us for breakfast and find out how you can join our fraternity," he said.
For more information, email Thamarus at pacmandet@aol.com.
