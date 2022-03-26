North Port Shriners donate to Ukraine relief

The North Port Shrine Club donated boxes of toiletries, hygiene products and other necessaries on Friday for the Ukraine relief effort. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT - The North Port Shrine Club has donated boxes of toiletries, hygiene products and other necessaries for the Ukraine relief effort.

That work is linked to the Masonic Order of Ukraine, a spokesperson for the North Port organization and its 55 members had said.

Hundreds of pounds of goods had been shipped overseas to aid Ukrainian refugees and those experiencing losses and supply shortages.

The war in Ukraine has lasted more than a month now.

The city of North Port has about 5,000 residents with Ukraine heritage, according to officials.

