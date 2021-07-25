The city of North Port has received a $25,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation designated to help seniors with rental deposits, and families and individuals participating in the Skills for Life Program.
The grant, made possible through the Anna V. Pfister, Nellie Mae Koss, and Helen K. Hadden Memorial Endowment at Gulf Coast, will benefit area residents who may have experienced financial difficulties during the recent economic downturn as well as assist those seeking to improve their employment viability.
"Our Skills for Life classes assist individuals seeking to improve their interviewing skills as well as budgeting their home finances," said Janet Carrillo, Manager of North Port's Social Services Division. "We want to empower people who are entering the workforce for the first time, or those looking to re-enter. We are grateful for the funding provided by this grant to allow us the opportunity to get people on their feet and moving forward. The grant funding will also provide a hand up to seniors who are in need of financial assistance to establish domicile."
Greg Luberecki, director of communications for Gulf Coast Community Foundation, said Gulf Coast and North Port Social Services have a long history of collaborating to benefit the community.
"We are confident this partnership will make an immediate as well as a long-term difference in many lives," Luberecki said. "The past year and a half has been so difficult for many people in our region. This grant will help the city help residents who need it most.
Together, the city of North Port and Gulf Coast Community Foundation aim to equip families with the life skills they need for self-sufficiency and to help seniors secure stable housing. These were priority needs identified to improve the quality of life for residents of North Port — which is precisely what the Helen Hadden Memorial Endowment was created to do."
North Port Social Services offers the Skills for Life workshops for free to all North Port residents.
For more information regarding either of these programs, visit:
