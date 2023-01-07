This fallen tree on Sumter Boulevard in North Port has been counted and is ready for removal. City officials are documenting Hurricane's Ian's damage to the community in an effort to obtain reimbursement from federal and other sources.
NORTH PORT — North Port lost lots of trees in Hurricane Ian. It cost some $40 million to collect mountains of brush, logs and wind-blown landscaping, on city and private land.
The tab since September’s mega-storm included clearing, hauling, landfilling, tipping fees and paying city and contracting crews.
The city also suffered collapsing culverts and roads, lost street lights and signage, and public buildings were heavily damaged.
And the toll on people was immeasurable, with a handful of lives lost in storm-related incidents, authorities had reported.
North Port, a Tree City USA community and Sarasota County’s largest in population and land mass, dug into its emergency reserves to cover clean-up costs.
But the city is eligible for some reimbursement from insurers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and will submit its costs soon, said Tricia Wisner, assistant director for the Department of Public Works.
And as the city continues clearing Ian’s mess, it plans to replant trees along Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, Wisner added. What trees best endure hard storms and other considerations such as being native to the state are being reviewed, as well.
There are “a lot of different ways we’ll be asking for funds,” Wisner said. “We’re just in the beginning stages of that.”
North Port in Ian’s wake cleared 2 million cubic yards of debris. Another 250,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris were collected by city crews and contractors, or 41,000 truckloads.
FEMA should cover most costs accrued through Dec. 7, up to 75% after, according to the city.
What trees are replanted in city rights of way should come before the city commission, said Vice Mayor Alice White, who is also known as the “Tree Lady” for her work in greening her town.
White will suggest Florida natives with reduced irrigation, as artificial watering trains trees to not seek deeper resources, she said. She will also suggest limiting fertilizers and topsoil to make the trees stronger survivors, she added.
“Really observe them,” she said of plant life. “See what they’re doing. It’s not much different than us.”
