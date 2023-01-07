Sumter tree is counted

This fallen tree on Sumter Boulevard in North Port has been counted and is ready for removal. City officials are documenting Hurricane's Ian's damage to the community in an effort to obtain reimbursement from federal and other sources.

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — North Port lost lots of trees in Hurricane Ian. It cost some $40 million to collect mountains of brush, logs and wind-blown landscaping, on city and private land.

The tab since September’s mega-storm included clearing, hauling, landfilling, tipping fees and paying city and contracting crews.


