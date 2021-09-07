The nonprofit North Port Police Officer's Association is raising cash and supplies for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in south Louisiana. Hurricane Ida in August had impacted that 112,000-person parish.
Terrebonne Parish is at the southern tip of Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made 60% of its homes unsafe or uninhabitable.
NORTH PORT — Florida knows hurricanes. So when other states get slammed, its residents will step up.
That's happening in the city, as the North Port Police Officer's Association has a drive to raise cash and supplies for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a south Louisiana agency where Hurricane Ida hit on Aug. 29.
Its winds of up to 150 mph leveled much of the 112,000-person parish, which in Florida is like county government.
Of the 300-person Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, 200 staffers had lost a home or it was harshly damaged due to Ida, North Port police Cmdr. Joe Fussell said.
Fussell is president of the North Port Officer's Association. His membership seeks to help fellow officers in Terrebonne Parish, he added.
Fussell after Ida had reached out to Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet, offering supplies or any assistance the officer's association could give.
His group had solicited help on social media and other outlets “for things we take for granted,” he said, adding that Terrebonne Parish officers worked despite losing their stuff.
The Category 4 Ida powered ashore on a Sunday. It was ranked in devastation behind Hurricane Katrina, oddly timed last month to the 16-year anniversary of that powerful storm. Six out of 10 homes that Ida hit were deemed unsafe. Its impact was so great that locals got temporary gas prices of 29 cents a gallon, according to media sources.
Aside from fuel, parish locals need hard goods, nonperishable food, clothing, water and sanitary/shower supplies, Fussell said, things such as baby food/formula, extension cords, light bulbs, paper products, underclothing and socks, motor oil, soap and much more. Cash gets converted to air-conditioning units, generators and fans, things to cool workers in late summer heat and humidity.
Repairs will stretch into the weeks and months ahead.
“With teamwork, we'll get through this better and faster,” Soignet said in a social media posting.
Fussell's team leaves North Port at 5 p.m. Friday. Fussell knows first-hand that benevolent associations such as his work — he and his wife lost an infant daughter to a sudden death. That New Hampshire police agency's benevolent association had stepped up with warmth and donations to help with costs.
“I wasn't prepared to bury my daughter,” he said. “But we were surrounded with love. That really struck home.”
