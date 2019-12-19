North Port commissioners were looking at 96 years of American history on Tuesday.
One was absent and another wasn’t convinced of its need, but three commissioners voted to support Florida in adopting the Equal Rights Amendment, or ERA, an issue dating to 1923 when it was first proposed by the National Woman’s Party.
North Port’s support of the statewide resolution is a step in urging the state of Florida to ratify the proposed 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Washington lawmakers endorsed the ERA in 1972. But 38 states needed to ratify it; 35 had done so by 1980, with Illinois and Nevada ratifying two years ago. Florida’s ratification would make it illegal to discriminate based on gender. Supporters in the Sunshine State have urged local cities and counties to support a resolution to make that happen, to cement an anti-discrimination measure based on sex into law.
State Rep. Margaret Good was in North Port on Tuesday and urged commissioners to agree. The Sarasota Democrat painted the ERA as “common sense,” and that with equality “everyone benefits.”
With questioning from North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell about what the Equal Rights Amendment would provide, Good added, “a value statement, a sort of backstop. Laws can be changed. However, it’s not easy to change the U.S. Constitution.”
While many Florida communities and counties support the resolution making its way around the state — Hillsborough County and Tampa, for instance — not everyone’s onboard. The Sarasota County Board of Commissioners failed to support the measure, for example. And North Port commissioner Chris Hanks voted against it Tuesday, citing possible military drafting of women and court interpretations of such things as abortion rights, he said.
“Sometimes we do things to do things,” he said before the 3-1 vote was cast to support the resolution. Commissioner Vanessa Carusone was absent.
Vice Mayor Jill Luke, who placed the resolution before commissioners for its adoption, said that those opposed to any equal right put them in “an extreme position. I want the (ERA ratification) job finished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.