NORTH PORT — They asked for opinions on the city's spending.
As of late Monday, more than 800 people responded to an online survey, said Josh Taylor, North Port's spokesperson.
“It has been interesting,” he said, adding that “there is no shortage of ways to give or get (public) input.”
The city of North Port launched its online survey to help finance officials and commissioners prepare for the 2021-2022 budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1. It’s to get opinions on how the city should be spending money, and also what taxpayers think the city should look like in coming years.
The six-page web survey includes questions about facilities and services, including parks and other amenities, but also roads and emergency services. It also asks what priorities the city should have when it comes those services.
An early result for the campaign is about spending for roads: 26% wanted more, 65% said it was adequate, 7% wanted less spending, for instance.
Other topics include North Port’s transportation network, about solid waste service, willingness to pay more for solid waste, and which services are of greatest value. These include exercise and fitness, summer camps, teen and youth programming, adult sports leagues, meeting and banquet spaces, outdoor recreation opportunities, swim lessons, recreation program scholarships and volunteer opportunities.
The survey is live now at https://bit.ly/37bOKKr. It remains open through Friday. Results get compiled and presented to commissioners at a March 29 budget development meeting.
For more information about the survey, contact the city’s Finance Department at 941-429-7107 or finance@cityofnorthport.com.
