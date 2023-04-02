Seven area high school students received scholarships on Sunday. Pictured from left: Blair Jarvis, North Port High School, bassoon; Andras Karpathy, Riverview High School, percussion; Mikey Moore, Charlotte High School, trumpet; Aiden Fawcett, Brandon Academy, clarinet; Maya Lamberto, North Port High School, viola; Alexis Gow, North Port High School, violin; Fernando Mejia, State College of Florida, violin.
Michael Alegria, executive director of the North Port Symphony, thanked the audience for coming to the nearly sold-out show.
The North Port Symphony is a 60-plus musician band that performs monthly shows during season.
North Port native Alexa Lowrey sang a medley from the Sound of Music.
NORTH PORT — Seven area high school seniors received scholarships at the last North Port Symphony concert of the season on March 26.
Michael Alegria, executive director of the North Port Symphony, awarded the symphony students with certificates during intermission at the concert.
"The North Port Symphony is dedicated to enriching the lives of our community, and that includes our students here," Alegria said. "We are so happy to give this $3,000, and hopefully in the future, we'll be able to give even more of your donations to support our students with their music education. 100 percent of the scholarships go towards their musical goals in the future."
The 60-plus musician band performed a two-hour show that included a 45-minute rendition of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and a special vocal selection featuring a medley from the Sound of Music by North Port native and New York University performing arts student Alexa Lowrey.
Seven students were awarded scholarships on Sunday: Maya Lamberto, North Port High School, viola; Mikey Moore, Charlotte High School, trumpet; Andras Karpathy, Riverview High School, percussion; Blair Jarvis, North Port High School, bassoon; Alexis Gow, North Port High School, violin; Aiden Fawcett, Brandon Academy, clarinet; Fernando Mejia, State College of Florida, violin.
The orchestra is composed of amateur and professional musicians. Programs include classical, contemporary and popular music. Next year, the North Port Symphony will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.
