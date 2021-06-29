NORTH PORT — Starting today, Sarasota County turns several parks and athletic fields over to North Port, ending a long-term deal to manage those city resources.
That means the maintenance and upkeep of the parks is now the city’s responsibility.
That accord sprouted in the 1970s, became what’s called an interlocal agreement in the 1990s. Anticipating the July 1 expiration, the city last year set aside $1.2 million for equipment and staff in the transition.
The sides had scrambled to meet the deadline. Sarasota County workers did their final round of patching turf, mowing and mending to present the fields, buildings and parks in top condition. North Port has hired groundskeepers and reservation crews, and purchased $700,000 in maintenance equipment.
“The team is trained and we’re all excited,” said Tricia Wisner, North Port’s assistant parks and recreation director said of preparing for today’s deadline.
Salvaging the interlocal agreement was on North Port’s agenda at one time, however. But former City Manager Pete Lear’s abrupt resignation in November and the pandemic’s impact put those talks on ice, North Port Mayor Jill Luke had said, hoping in April that fellow commissioners would support approaching the county. There was talk of adding other parks with regional attractions such as soccer and ball fields as an incentive to maintain the interlocal agreement.
“This isn’t something decided” on a Tuesday, Luke had said of a possible deal. “But we’d tell staff to talk to the county, to do some negotiations. It’s time to pull up to the table.”
Those talks never materialized, and North Port takes control of its athletic fields and county-run parks on Thursday. A key to a smooth transition is in reservations, Wisner said — that teams and leagues feel few bumps in scheduling.
“It just never felt right, having (North Port) parents calling Sarasota County,” Wisner added. “We have so many goals” to help the community.
Jeff Nelson, North Port’s parks and grounds manager, was at the Narramore Sports Complex on Tuesday. Sarasota County that morning had swapped out its locks on buildings and gates, a sort of symbolism.
The city was also adopting Sarasota County technology for lighting and safety, he said, adding that county workers had replaced huge patches of turf, were paint-lining fields, otherwise presenting the fields and parks in pristine condition.
The biggest thrill, Nelson added, would be North Porters bringing out-of-town friends to a city-maintained park or soccer field.
“We want neighbors excited about their home fields,” he said. “I think we have some great stuff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.