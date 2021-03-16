NORTH PORT — North Port will add some 16,000 residents in the next decade.
But how to pay for that pace of growth — the roads, public safety and new parks — is the question.
City commissioners met Monday to revise a code book, and later with consultants, developers and residents to study impact fees — costs associated with new construction.
Monday's overall message seemed to be: Let's evaluate the future … and move slowly. A California firm, for instance, was directed to streamline an impact fee report and return for further presentations.
“A necessity,” Commissioner Alice White said of potential impact fee increases, but not “a burden on taxpayers.”
The five commissioners — White in her first full meeting to fill the District 1 seat — started with a review of the first chapters of the Unified Land Development Code playbook. It is the enforcement portion of an overall Comprehensive Plan, which is the city's vision of itself down the road. Commissioners analyzed revisions, mostly tweaking errors and terminology — conditional usage versus special exceptions, for instance.
“Lots of eyes catch lots of different things,” Mayor Jill Luke noted in the process, as commissioners and members of the Planning & Zoning Advisory Board prompted suggestions and questions in that morning session.
Commissioners have three follow-up meeting this month and into April to finalize the ULDC playbook. Public feedback is absorbed in the process.
Funding growth
An afternoon session, in contrast, was about partly funding North Port's accelerating growth, which should reach 93,000 or so by 2030. The city's current population is around 77,000. A study of impact fees by Willdan Financial Services, was presented via Zoom by Carlos Villarreal, a project manager.
That study evaluated and compiled projected growth facts — the findings of focus groups from February. Those in the focus study were mostly developers and trade associations, however, with participants providing negative feedback, even questioning Willdan's numbers and methods.
Dave Bullock with the Sarasota County Economic Development Corp. provided a picture of focus group feedback, with North Port's Mel Thomas, director of Economic Development, offering a more complete picture of what she observed.
North Port needed to “come across with a single message” on the future of impact fees, Thomas said.
Willdan had offered that North Port's projected growth versus impact fees at current rates would create a shortfall of nearly $30 million.
Willdan recommended bumping impact fees for a single-family house from about $14,206 to $15,503. Commercial fees for a project of up to 40,000 square feet would go from around $82,000 to $147,000. Those numbers don't include other fees, like those imposed by the school district. Willdan was directed to revise the impact study to reflect updated figures. Commissioners have discretion in final impact fee numbers, however.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon questioned Willdan's population estimates, for instance, figures that “seemed very, very low to me,” as the Wellen Park communities would push that 93,000 figure far higher, she added.
Still, there was distrust Monday of developers controlling the narrative.
“We trust that you will reject pleas by development interests to instead fund growth on the backs of the taxpaying public,” Dan Lobeck, president of the Control Growth Now group in Sarasota, wrote in a message before Monday's hearing.
Ultimately, though, commissioners instructed city staff to return with revisions to the impact fee study, which could take months for final changes, if any.
“Without a clear vision,” Langdon said, “it gets really dicey.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.