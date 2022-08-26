NORTH PORT — City officials in North Port are punishing those chopping trees illegally.
That was clear Thursday as Hearing Officer James E. Toale imposed fines on a handful of people without permits to cut trees of 4 inches or greater in diameter.
Toale is a Sarasota attorney acting as the judge in North Port code enforcement hearings.
Toale slapped a $15,000 fine on a man ticketed for allowing the clear-cutting of his lot and into a neighbor’s property.
Another man faces $30,000 in fines, Toale ruled.
Clear-cutting trees means surveys and sometimes mitigation fees, if the trees are large enough. Some ticketed by the city’s code enforcement officers pleaded for mercy or complained of being misinformed.
But it is routine for Toale to target those disobeying North Port’s codes. He nailed another six or so violators Thursday. Toale imposed $2,500 penalties on two such violators last year, hitting a repeat offender with $1,000 fines on each of four parcels. That builder was earlier smacked with another $4,000 in fines.
A representative for D.R. Horton at those hearings repeatedly apologized as each $1,000 fine was imposed by Toale. Those fines — since new rules were enacted in April — could have soared to $100,000 or more.
“The message has to get out to the people who do this,” Toale said Thursday.
Code hearings are monthly at City Hall. Some cases are continuations from previous hearings, but most are first-timers.
Language can be a barrier. One couple had a young woman speaking on their behalf. It seemed obvious the man with the $15,000 fine needed a lawyer or an advocate, as he stood at the lectern for several minutes after Toale had explained “what’s rolling around inside my head” in deciding the man’s fine.
“Don’t get hung up on hearsay,” Toale instructed those awaiting their turn. The property owner has the last word and he will make a ruling at the end of each case, Toale tells the room of about 50 and the three code officers testifying against them.
Most people Thursday were there for accumulated debris, sheds or fencing without a permit, derelict cars or weeds. Fines in those cases run $10-$50 a day until things are fixed.
Tickets for illegal tree cutting are less harsh than those imposed after April, when the city enacted new rules for land clearing and tree surveys, native vegetation and canopy cover.
Commissioner Alice White was pleased with Toale’s get-tough attitude.
“This is about North Port stopping the reputation that anything goes,” said White, a retired school teacher and the founder of the nonprofit People for Trees. “Word has to get out to the building community.”
If there’s gallows humor in court, some arose Thursday. A North Port aqua-farmer had cleared his agriculturally designated land of a stand of trees, as evidenced by Sarasota County aerial documents. City code officers photographed chippers and mulch piles. The man insisted he had a state agricultural exemption but couldn’t produce the paperwork.
“Not a simple case,” Toale said.
Instead, he had the code officer and the man step into a side room and contact a Florida official for confirmation of the exemption.
Otherwise, he warned, “If I find violations here, fines are going to be significant. There are either exemptions ... or not.”
And those ag exemptions proved to be real, allowing a few smiles around the room.
“That was a lot,” Toale murmured to his clerk at closing the 4-hour, 13-page hearing.
