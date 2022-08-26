NScode012420a.jpg

Sarasota attorney James E. Toale is North Port’s Hearing Officer for city code enforcement.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — City officials in North Port are punishing those chopping trees illegally.

That was clear Thursday as Hearing Officer James E. Toale imposed fines on a handful of people without permits to cut trees of 4 inches or greater in diameter.


Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments