SARASOTA COUNTY — An early morning vehicle crash on Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County left one North Port teenager dead and two other teens in serious condition Sunday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The deceased, an 18-year-old male, was driving with two passengers − a female, 17, and a male, 18, also of North Port − around 1:17 a.m. south on Manasota Key Road near County Road 774 (Manasota Beach Road) when he lost control of the vehicle at the curve.
The vehicle then ran off the roadway, continued south and collided with multiple trees.
The crash remains under investigation. All occupants were listed as wearing seat belts.
The driver's next of kin have been notified. It could not be determined if the two passengers' families have been contacted.
The name of the hospital where the teens are being treated was also unavailable.
