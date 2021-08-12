NORTH PORT — A North Port teen has been identified as the shooter who killed an 18-year-old in June.
Details of Micah Dankowitz's murder should surface when Navarius Omarion Mason is charged in a Sarasota County courtroom on Aug. 27.
Mason, who turned 15 in July, was arrested with four others in Dankowitz's shooting.
Dankowitz was struck June 18 as a passing car slid by, and was later taken off life-support at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He had been arguing over an ex-girlfriend, was reportedly throwing rocks at the Nissan Cube as gunfire erupted from the car, dropping him.
But while police arrested five people they say were in the car, it took investigators time to pinpoint the shooter, as the early investigation had the suspects tight-lipped, according to court documents released this month.
That code dissolved, apparently, as the consequences sunk in.
That's when Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, Javen M. Paul, 15, Travon Abdi, 15, and Gaven Scott Smith, 17, pointed to Mason as the shooter, the documents show.
North Port police in follow-up work located cellphone photos of Mason posing with a black handgun, also capturing social media dialogue between Mason and Smith about “catchin' a body this weekend,” investigators said.
Smith and Mason had also exchanged threatening text messages with Dankowitz over the former girlfriend reportedly involved with Smith, according to investigators.
Empty shell casings recovered by police reportedly matched bullet types in a bag allegedly owned by Mason. That was found at Smith's North Port home.
Mason faces a charge of second-degree murder, as a juvenile or adult wasn't clear. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.
Rhonda Mason on Thursday insisted that her son “had nothing to do” with the shooting. “He was raised very well. I'm not understanding it … and I don't like this whole situation.”
Wicks was at the wheel of the red Nissan Cube; Mason in the right rear seat, investigators determined. Wicks and Paul are brothers.
The boys' mother, Tiffanie Cole, had said of her older son: “This is a kid with (mental) disabilities who thinks everybody is his friend. We moved (here) to be safe, and this is what we got … I can’t believe this.”
Navarius Mason was deemed indigent by state officials. He was assigned a court-appointed lawyer. His hearing this month is to produce evidence or testimony that would compel another phase. The charge could also be dismissed, changed or reduced.
He was moved Aug. 4 from Sarasota County to the Manatee County Jail, reportedly to isolate him from the others charged in Dankowitz's killing.
With alleged evidence and confessions, identifying a single shooter seemed inevitable, North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
“It wasn't totally unexpected,” he said.
