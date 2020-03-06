NORTH PORT — It had been an open secret.
But now North Port golf cart owners may soon operate more freely and without risk of getting yanked over by a patrol officer.
Some owners that included police and public officials, in fact, had plied local streets on the vehicles, some out of compliance with safety rules or with underage operators at the wheel.
North Port police interpreted the rules as not allowing basic golf carts on streets, the ones designed to haul a couple of guys and their clubs down 300-yard fairways.
Everything else was fair game, though. You could, for instance, operate modified golf carts with state-approved upgrades such as lighting, turn signals, licenses, seat belts and auto insurance.
And one of the odder travesties of existing rules was that a North Port golf-cart dealer couldn’t rent his products.
In the backdrop of all of this, some North Port retail centers have been built with designated golf-cart parking spots, meaning the carts had to somehow get there.
On one recent day, a grandfather scooting his grandkids around in a golf cart was waved over by a North Port police officer. The man was warned of violating the law. Shocked, the grandfather marched down to city hall, pulled Commissioner Jill Luke aside and presented her with state rules on operating golf carts. He was especially upset that others he knew used golf carts to run errands or conveniences, Luke said. None of them had received such warnings, the man told Luke.
So Luke placed the topic of golf carts on Thursday’s special meeting agenda. There was to be discussion on Low Speed Vehicles, or LSVs, which are modified golf carts with all the bells and whistles such registrations, seat belts and lighting, essentially a very small car with the capacity to travel roads with 35 mph limits.
But Thursday’s discussion morphed into a couple of proposed ordinances to define the use and definition of modified Personal Transportation Vehicle golf carts, or PTVs, to allow golf cart rentals in North Port, to allow PTVs on so-called multi-modal pathways running alongside highways and major roads, and to define speed limits and the ages of cart drivers, most of which is already covered under state rules.
It’s more of a nip and tuck and a clear direction for renting and operating golf carts in North Port, Luke said, and to ensure the overall safety of golf-cart drivers, motorists, those in wheelchairs, pushing baby strollers and walking some of the same roads and pathways.
“It’s a head start — yes, it’s progress,” said Rich Cucchi, the owner of Caddy Carts in North Port, a Club Car golf cart dealership that couldn’t by law rent his vehicles since 2011. He has been in the city since 2001 and the rental prohibition was sudden, he said.
Luke came away from Thursday’s commission session with relief.
The agenda item on golf carts “accomplished far more than I dreamed it would,” she said. “It’s finally being addressed in our city.”
North Port’s city lawyers will draft proposed language for golf-cart usage, present that to the commissioners. There will be public hearings and debate before anything is settled.
