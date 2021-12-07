Microsoft's was: “A computer on every desk and in every home.”
North Port is considering this: “An innovative, friendly, engaging community where residents, businesses and visitors can flourish.”
These are vision statements, a happy face or guiding principles. They differ from mission statements, which define purpose.
But North Port hadn't updated its vision statement in some time. The pandemic and the loss of former city manager Pete Lear delayed things.
City commissioners on Monday convened a two-day workshop, partly to hit the refresh button on a vision statement. The session was led by Doug Thomas, a consultant with Strategic Government Resources, a Texas firm that had recruited Jerome Fletcher, North Port's new city manager.
It was Fletcher's opportunity to place his imprint on the city's vision, as well as its goals and strategies.
“I do like the word flourish,” said Commissioner Barbara Langdon, seated in commission chambers with Fletcher and her colleagues. “And less is more,” she said in keeping the wording tight.
And so it went, with commissioners rejecting the words roads and infrastructure in the vision statement, for instance, because, Alice White said, “those are, like, givens.”
The others wrestled over such words as transparency, engaging, sustainability and heritage.
“I'm not feeling the transparency part,” Mayor Pete Emrich said, agreeing with White that transparency and infrastructure are government's job. Vision was better defined as "inclusive" or "embracing," the five members said.
Commissioners ultimately settled on the city as "an innovative, friendly, engaging community where residents, businesses and visitors can flourish.”
Thomas was to play with it and present final wording Wednesday. Other strategic priorities were wordsmithed and should be ready for approval, as well.
“Put it in the parking lot?” Thomas asked commissioners in placing the vision statement aside before moving on to other business.
“We can park it,” Langdon agreed.
North Port city hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Wednesday's workshop is open to the public.
