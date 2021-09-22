NORTH PORT — The city's final spending budget gets blessed Thursday.
The nearly $193 million package includes $54.2 million in general fund spending, so-called special district assessments for public safety, solid waste, roads and drainage. With commissioner approval, the budget begins Oct. 1.
“In my opinion,” Mayor Jill Luke said of Thursday's public hearing, “(the budget) should pass without a hitch.”
North Port property values had ticked up 13% in the last year, allowing city officials to keep the tax rate the same, while collecting more revenue to run the city.
City commissioners will keep the property tax rate of 3.77 mills, Luke said. A mill raises $1 for every $1,000 in taxable value, meaning a home valued at $200,000 would produce $735 in city property taxes, minus exemptions. That does not include assessments or taxes levied by other governments such as the Sarasota County School District or the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
North Port commissioners had held two community input budget meetings in May, a sort of City Finances 101. It allowed residents to understand the budgeting process, as well as providing feedback to the city, or “what’s meant to be a conversation,” spokesperson Josh Taylor had said of the public hearings in commission chambers.
Like most government agencies or households, North Port balances its budget based on expenses and anticipated income. That revenue comes from dozens of sources, not all consistent. COVID-19 had ransacked countywide shared surtaxes in 2020, for instance. But that scenario recovered this cycle with some $2.3 million with the same property tax rate.
North Port’s $22 million police budget for 2021-2022 will gobble about 40% of the $54.17 million general fund, fire services another $9.6 million.
City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd. The hearing commences at 5:01 p.m. Public comment is welcomed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.