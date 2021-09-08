NORTH PORT — The city today will hold a public hearing on a new spending budget.
The session is at city hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Second-floor proceedings start at 5:01 p.m. and public participation is welcomed.
Commissioners reportedly plan to hold property taxes at 3.7667 mills, or $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable value. A flat millage rate would still generate some $2.3 million in revenue, as taxable values had jumped more than 12% in the last year.
North Port is expected to match last year's 13,000 construction permits, and the city adds 5,000-6,000 new residents each year, driving housing demand and land value. City home sales average $271,916, or about 25% higher in the last year, according to zillow.com.
The city's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Thursday's hearing is a first reading. A second and final reading is Sept. 23. Commissioners can tweak millage rates and spending. At this point, they cannot raise the proposed millage rate.
North Port's fiscal budget is nearly $193 million, which includes special district funding for waste, fire and rescue, roads and storm drainage. North Port employs nearly 700 workers.
“I'm proud we're able to balance the budget without moving (millage) rates,” Mayor Jill Luke said of she and her commission colleagues. “Cities function a whole lot better when you hit that sweet spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.