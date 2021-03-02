NORTH PORT — Is your neighbor refusing to trim over-hanging branches from the Brazilian pepper in his yard?
Plan to take it up in court, as North Port commissioners on Tuesday voted to repeal city rules regulating vegetation on private property. Instead of city code violations, those types of complaints become civil issues once commissioners adopt a final ordinance in the next month.
North Port for several years had enforced what’s called “impinging growth violations.” But with the city growing like a weed, neighbor-on-neighbor complaints and ticketing had skyrocketed, like 2,600 since 2017. That’s when tougher rules took root, the city’s Code Enforcement manager told commissioners at their Tuesday hearing.
North Port code enforcement takes five or six complaints a day, has pages of backlogged property visits, tickets or compliance agreements, has some 235 liens pending against ticketed property owners who hadn’t paid for the city to clear overgrown trees and bushes, said Kevin Raducci, the city’s Code Enforcement division manager.
“Every year seems to be snowballing,” he said.
The issue was elevated when Commissioner Debbie McDowell visited a North Port Estates homeowner in a three-year dispute over impinging vegetation. That woman would trim vines and branches creeping into the neighbor’s yard, then promptly get another violation, McDowell said. The woman spent more than $20,000 in fencing and landscaping to avoid tickets.
Commissioners on Tuesday mulled trimming the ordinance, or outright ending it, meaning private property owners would need to deal with one another, either settle things amicably, or take it up in a civil hearing at local courthouses.
In the end, they decided to repeal.
Hazardous trees or impinging growth in city-owned rights of way along streets and sidewalks will continue to be handled by Code Enforcement.
Refereeing or monitoring private land usages, added Commissioner Barbara Langdon, is “not the city’s business.”
Raducci said the coronavirus “threw a major monkey wrench in the process” of enforcing rules, as absentee landowners had sought delays in clean-ups due to travel or exposure fears. The city granted them, he said. And some disputes got personal, he added, such as the North Port estates homeowner and her neighbor.
It was like “made-for-TV,” he said, adding that his team always urged knocking on the neighbor’s door before phoning Code Enforcement.
“It’s the first thing I ask,” he said of visiting with first-time violators.
What happens with pending violations or liens is likely to arise at a second reading of the repeal ordinance.
