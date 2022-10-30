CSmosaic011421A (copy)

Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie holds up an image of Mosaic Fertliizer LLC’s phosphogypsum stack on Bartow in 2021, showing what he considered to be toxic pollution by the global mining and manufacturing company.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission has once again reached out to DeSoto County about Mosaic’s phosphate mining.

The City Commission voted unanimously to send a letter to the Desoto County Board of Commissioners about a proposed expansion for Mosaic’s mining project.


