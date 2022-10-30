Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie holds up an image of Mosaic Fertliizer LLC’s phosphogypsum stack on Bartow in 2021, showing what he considered to be toxic pollution by the global mining and manufacturing company.
NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission has once again reached out to DeSoto County about Mosaic’s phosphate mining.
The City Commission voted unanimously to send a letter to the Desoto County Board of Commissioners about a proposed expansion for Mosaic’s mining project.
DeSoto County previously denied rezoning to allow mining in the proposed areas in 2018. The company issued a memo to the County Commission this June, indicating that they would delay reapplying for zoning until 2025.
The City Commission noted in its draft letter that it had communicated with the County Commission about Mosaic before, in 2018 and 2021.
Commissioner Jill Luke, who offered the letter for a motion vote, said that it was important for the City Commission to take a proactive stance in protecting the city’s environmental and health concerns.
Commissioner Alice White shared that sentiment ahead of the vote.
“We’re all eventually going to be affected by what’s going on,” White said.
The recent letter focused on the proposed DeSoto West Phosphate Mine, which city commissioners said is within the headwaters of the Big Slough watershed.
Big Slough Watershed flows into the Myakkahatchee Creek, which North Port identified as the city’s “main source of drinking water.”
“Such land uses can affect both the water quality and water quantity of the City’s drinking water supply,” a draft of the letter read.
North Port also draws some water from the Peace River Watershed, which they said may be affected by the proposed DeSoto East Phosphate mine.
If DeSoto County does allow the expansions, the letter asks the County Commission to partner with the City Commission and other agencies to enforce existing regulations and develop further protections for the city’s water supply.
“City staff would like to remain in contact with DeSoto County staff responsible for reviewing mining applications and to work together as a team during the review process,” the draft of the letter read.
Mosaic reported relatively minor damage to its existing facilities in DeSoto County as a result of Hurricane Ian. Stormwater breaches were reported at their Manatee County facilities, but they were quickly repaired, Mosaic stated.
Environmental groups continue to allege that equipment from both Mosaic and other similar mining companies is vulnerable to hurricane-related damage.
