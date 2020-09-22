NORTH PORT — It will soon cost more to build a business or a new home in North Port.
The city on Tuesday moved to raise its impact fees, one-time costs on new construction for homes and commercial buildings. Commissioners voted to raise current impact fees by 25%, working from a formula applied in 2011.
The commission was to consider much higher impact fees from a more recent formula, but that study will be reviewed in a workshop setting down the road.
Commissioners instead decided, with Commissioner Chris Hanks dissenting, to increase the one-time cost for new construction permits, using the 2011 numbers. Combined in a complicated formula, new impact fees would pump up construction costs by nearly $2,000 for a single-family home, for instance.
Final impact fee approval, however, is months away, as the city must first hold public hearings. And enacting impact fees would require another 90-day waiting period.
Freezing impact fees would be smarter move, Hanks said, until alternatives are explored. Tuesday's move "is going to create uncertainty" for builders and new home buyers, Hanks insisted.
Impact fees, first used in Florida in the 1970s to pay for sewer and other big-dollar projects, are meant to cover a new development's “reasonable” share of costs to run the community in which it is built. Impact fees had gone from water and sewer projects to modern-day things such as police and fire, parks and general government costs. Impact fees often incline upward as cities such as North Port grow in population and new businesses sprout like sunflowers.
While sudden rate hikes could induce sticker shock, North Port is bringing itself more in line with other communities with surging growth, according to an impact fee update study performed by a California firm and delivered to the city in August.
Willdan Financial Services had compared such cities as Cape Coral, such as Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and Fort Myers to the south, and Bradenton and Sarasota to the north. A Willdan analyst presented the study via Zoom on Tuesday.
Punta Gorda and Sarasota represent the low and high ends of the impact-fee scale, with North Port and Cape Coral near the middle, according to Willdan's figures. Both are among Florida's fastest-growing, meaning the demand for services will escalate. Also included in the numbers was unincorporated Sarasota County, which has an impact fee of more than $13,000.
Impact fees are one-time costs assessed to new development, with replacement costs factored in, including equipment and labor. The greatest costs are in fire rescue, police and fleet vehicles, according to the Willdan report, with some $22 million included for law enforcement facilities. What that's for exactly wasn't spelled out, but police headquarters next to city hall reportedly are at capacity, spokesman Josh Taylor said.
While Florida surges in population toward 22 million, outlier towns such as North Port are in the fast lane. The city should grow by 20,000 or so residents to some 93,000 by the year 2030, according to the Willdan report. The consultant used the data to suggest North Port boost its impact fees to $6,356 for a new single-family home. Willdan also expected city jobs to expand by 1,664 to nearly 7,800 by 2030, which means city services would need to meet the demands these new people place on the city.
North Port is also building a public safety complex at Wellen Park off Tamiami Trail. But those construction costs are absorbed by the West Villages Improvement District, a governing agency within 11,000 acres inside North Port. City firefighters and police will staff the complex, however.
Impact fee rules deem they must be “proportional and reasonably connected to expenditures,” and may not be used to pay debt on older projects, again, unless it is “reasonably” connected to the new work covered under impact fee uses.
Business interests on Tuesday urged caution, as impact fees alarm developers, said Ivory Matthews, a spokesperson with Neal Communities, a homebuilder. Matthews was "very concerned" about the Willdan study, urging North Port commissioners to adopt a more "legally defensible" fee increase.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.