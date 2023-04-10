Gene and Lorraine Matthews

Gene and Lorraine Matthews enjoy the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Social in this 2013 file photo.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — Gene Matthews, known for many years as "Mr. North Port," is about to add another honor to his trophy room. 

North Port city officials plan to present Matthews with the official "Key to the City" at Tuesday morning's City Commission meeting.


   
