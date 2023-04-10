NORTH PORT — Gene Matthews, known for many years as "Mr. North Port," is about to add another honor to his trophy room.
North Port city officials plan to present Matthews with the official "Key to the City" at Tuesday morning's City Commission meeting.
It's one of the few local accolades Matthews does not have.
The former Sarasota County commissioner and School Board member was awarded the North Port Chamber of Commerce's Businessman of the Year in 1992, and inducted into the chamber's Business Advocate Hall of Fame in 2015 — the first person to receive that honor.
The Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club is named for him years ago.
He has also been North Port's "Citizen of the Year," and in 2008, the City Commission officially named him "Mr. North Port," for all he has done for the community.
Matthews, 87, has been a North Port resident since he and wife Lorraine moved to the area in 1972. Matthews opened an independent Allstate Insurance Agency in 1982.
According to the city's "Gene Matthews Day" proclamation, he helped start the North Port News, the city's first newspaper, and hosted a North Port TV show, “A View from Here.”
He served on the North Port Volunteer Fire Department, helped with the North Port Little League, is a member of the North Port Kiwanis Club, and served as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the West Villages Improvement District board.
While on the Sarasota County School Board, he was instrumental in buying the land for North Port High School.
Mark Frandsen, president of the North Port Area Republican Club, submitted the request for Matthews to be presented the Key to the City, "for everything this man has done for our city," he stated in his request.
The City Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the City Commission Chambers at North Port City Hall.
