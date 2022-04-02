Kingsley Phipps enjoying his first Easter Egg hunt as a result of the Bunny Squad Scramble in North Port in 2021. City staff “egged” families last year so they could have individual egg hunts at their homes.
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will offer its two free signature egg hunt events in April, hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department.
On April 8, there will be a Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6 to 11. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The egg hunt will start at 8:15 p.m., after sunset.
"Don’t be late — as the eggs go very fast," said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port. "Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Thousands of glow-in-the-dark eggs will be hidden in hay throughout City Center Front Green."
Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups: 6-7, 8-9, and 10-11 years old.
The following morning, on April 9, the city will host its Eggnormous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3-9. It starts at 9 a.m. on City Center Green.
The Easter Bunny will then count down the hunt for each age group starting at 10 a.m.
During the Eggnormous Egg Hunt, egg hunters will be divided into three age groups: 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, and 7-9 years old.
"It is so exciting that we are able to once again conduct our annual egg hunt events in person," Ansel said. "We cannot wait to see everyone’s smiling faces at these free, community events. At both Egg Hunt events, children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Bunny."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.