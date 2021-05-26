NORTH PORT — Police caught North Port car burglars by using remote cameras.
They watched the thieves going through an intersection near the crime scene, just after the break-in.
That same technology will soon surround the city, as commissioners on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with Sarasota County to place automatic license plate reader cameras at traffic intersections along common boundaries.
North Port already had readers at select city intersections.
At some point, Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales said, North Port will have dozens of plate readers positioned around town.
The devices aren't for traffic enforcement or ticketing, rather for tracking missing persons, runaways and others in distress.
And car burglars.
“It's like putting a police officer at every intersection,” Morales said. “(Camera readers) have already proven their value.”
Despite what some see as profiling or a surveillance network, plate readers mostly hunt criminals. Victims of a car burglary, for instance, would report the crime.
Investigators could backtrack on reader cameras, looking for times and something unusual: A driver ripping around streets at two in the morning, for example. Readers digest a car's license plate, then run that data through registration systems.
Then it's a process of elimination, Morales added, with the video being a "huge investigative tool."
Flagler County modeled its success with plate readers on St. Johns County, home to St. Augustine, a tourist mecca. Flagler County had installed plate readers in 2019, updated cameras in 2020, spokesperson Nikki North said.
“It’s the best investment we’ve made,” she said.
Speeders, jaywalkers or others are not targeted, Morales added. He had pushed for the equipment, rewarded in the 2020-21 budget cycle, as the city began installing two dozen traffic cameras, plate reader software and other goodies.
City cash or surtaxes in two rounds would pay more than $1 million for the equipment and maintenance, said Morales, who had visited northeast Florida to observe the system in action.
Morales and his boss, Chief Todd Garrison, picture a security perimeter, a ring to monitor strategic spots, the software hunting for trends and incidents, criminals, or those lost or abducted, Morales said.
“We’re not the pioneers,” Morales had said, “but we will use the technology.”
The agreement with Sarasota County allows North Port to place its devices on county traffic equipment. The city is negotiating with Charlotte County for the same deal, Morales said. Just where the cameras are going wasn't made available, however.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.