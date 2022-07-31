NORTH PORT — Women have also fought and died in the line of duty.
North Port salutes America’s military in its new Circle of Honor, a park acknowledging peacetime and combat veterans.
Along with shaded walkways, markers and flags of the now six branches of the military snapping in the breeze, the 1.2-acre park will honor women as well as men.
A statue of a woman in a combat stance alongside her male compatriot is likely, as opposed to past tributes of a nurse comforting a wounded infantryman, members of the city’s Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee had decided.
“We’re going to be so proud to have this in North Port,” said Melodi Wilson, a committee member and a former U.S. Air Force sergeant. “(People) will talk about this.”
The committee is under North Port’s Parks and Recreation division. Commissioners allocated $500,000 to the project. Another $250,000 was pumped into the park this week.
Sponsorships and other means will offset some costs and upkeep. Businesses and private donors are being sought, the committee agreed.
Its members in past meetings discussed male and female statues, both as combat troops. The new tribute recognizes veterans and those still serving.
Melodi Wilson had pictured a veterans memorial like one in Okaloosa County in Florida’s Panhandle.
There, the Women Veteran Monuments at Veterans Park honors eight “true patriots” with bronze statues along a nature trail.
According to the Center for Military Readiness, 152 women in the service have been killed since 2001, including two Marines in the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Pete Emrich, the city’s mayor and a U.S. Army veteran, had wanted a greater tribute to women, as well.
“And it’s a history lesson,” he said. “I think it’s wonderful.”
The North Port Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee meets monthly at City Hall. Soliciting a design firm is on the coming agendas.
